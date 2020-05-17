CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/17 roundup

Fairly quiet day, so just a few things in our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,480 people have tested positive, up 40 from yesterday

*522 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,046 and 498.

ONE MORE LOCAL DEATH: The toll in 98126 is now 12.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

FACE-COVERING DIRECTIVE: It officially takes effect tomorrow in King County. This is not a law – but you are “strongly urged” to wear one in public, especially indoors. Here’s the official summary; here’s the full directive. As we reported when it was first announced, a business, for example, CAN require you to wear one.

EVEN THE GATEWOOD DRAGON HAS ONE … as shown here.

WHAT DIDN’T HAPPEN TODAY: If not for the pandemic, ~1,000 people would have run/walked along Alki this morning.

SPEAKING OF WALKING: Never know what you’re going to see on your daily walk around the neighborhood. Laura Goodrich sent these photos from SW Genesee across from the West Seattle Golf Course – the fine print declares a section of sidewalk under “the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks”:

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!