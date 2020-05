Too cute to wait until the nightly roundup! Lana sent the photo and update on the dragon we first featured four weeks ago:

A kind Gatewood neighbor has been making cloth masks. Today she dropped off one for the Gatewood Dragon. The Gatewood Dragon has several daily visitors. Our plan is to leave the Gatewood Dragon up until the quarantine has lifted. Don’t want any sad or worried faces when the Gatewood Dragon returns to work.