CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/10 roundup

Here are the toplines from this mid-pandemic Mother’s Day (later than usual due to breaking news this past hour):

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the county’s data dashboard:

*7,046 people have tested positive, up 46 from yesterday

*498 people have died, up 8 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,464 and 458.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: Today’s update includes a second death in 98116, where the first one was reported last Sunday.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEWEST ‘STAY HEALTHY STREET’ EXPANDED: As reported here this morning, Alki Avenue between 63rd SW and Beach Drive has been added to the city’s new local-traffic-only “Stay Healthy Street” stretch of Beach between Alki and 63rd. Much discussion ensued.

TROUBLE PAYING YOUR RENT? Tomorrow the City Council will consider legislation dealing with what happens to renters who fall behind. District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold explains in her latest newsletter.

GOING TO THE AIRPORT SOON? Sea-Tac announced this weekend that everybody at the airport will be required to wear face coverings starting May 18th.

SEEN ON A SLOPE: An unusual display of the popular saying, sent by Judy:

Spotted on 32nd Avenue SW on the hillside where Walt Hundley Park meets the West Seattle Elementary School property. You have to be heading south on 32nd to see it – caught my attention and had to turn around and get a pic! Appears to be made of grass clippings – very cool and made me laugh out loud.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!