3:20 PM: If you have to head to the eastbound bridge via Fauntleroy, wait a while or try a different access point further east; the Fauntleroy entrance is temporarily closed while SDOT crews rearrange barriers knocked into the eastbound lanes by an earlier westbound spinout. (The crash scene is clear, no injuries reported.)

3:26 PM: Crews got the job done quickly and the bridge entrance has reopened.