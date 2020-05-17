No West Seattle 5K today, but you can help get the WSHS PTSA to the finish line

If not for the pandemic, about 1,000 runners and walkers would be celebrating completion of the annual West Seattle 5K along Alki right about now. It’s a benefit for, and organized by, the West Seattle High School PTSA, which has a reminder for you:

We are missing you all and missing this wonderful community event! Please plan to participate and/or sponsor this event next year. Cancelling this and our other spring fundraiser has left us with a budget shortfall. If you are willing and able to donate to the WSHS PTSA, please make a donation on our website.

We’ve co-sponsored the WS5K every year since the first one in 2009. See you there in May 2021!