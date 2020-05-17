West Seattle, Washington

17 Sunday

No West Seattle 5K today, but you can help get the WSHS PTSA to the finish line

May 17, 2020 11:53 am
If not for the pandemic, about 1,000 runners and walkers would be celebrating completion of the annual West Seattle 5K along Alki right about now. It’s a benefit for, and organized by, the West Seattle High School PTSA, which has a reminder for you:

We are missing you all and missing this wonderful community event! Please plan to participate and/or sponsor this event next year. Cancelling this and our other spring fundraiser has left us with a budget shortfall. If you are willing and able to donate to the WSHS PTSA, please make a donation on our website.

We’ve co-sponsored the WS5K every year since the first one in 2009. See you there in May 2021!

