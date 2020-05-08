CORONAVIRUS: Friday 5/8 roundup

Don’t throw caution to the wind – well, the sun – this weekend. That’s the big message as we present the Friday edition of the nightly roundup, exactly 10 weeks after King County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the county’s data dashboard:

*6,940 people have tested positive, up 77 from yesterday

*485 people have died, up 5 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,407 and 449.

ONE MORE LOCAL DEATH: The county’s by-zip-code-breakdown map shows 98126 now has lost 10 people, one more than the Thursday update.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

ONE STAT OF CONCERN: Today’s Seattle-King County Public Health spotlight noted that a key metric – how many additional infections can be expected for each case – may be on the rise again in Western Washington.

SO DON’T STOP NOW: Keep up the distancing so things don’t get worse – that was a key message from the governor at his media briefing this afternoon.

He said this is a dangerous time because people may feel more and more like they can let their guard down, when they absolutely shouldn’t. “With COVID-19 lurking,” he said, you need to protect yourself and loved ones.

REOPENING UPDATE: Meantime, the governor has released safety/health rules for a variety of reopening businesses. The releases include:

Curbside Retail & E-commerce Memo

Curbside Retail Requirements

Pet Walking Memo

Pet Walking Guidance

Landscaping Memo

Landscaping Guidance

Those are all linked here.

TESTING UPDATE: The governor also said the feds have sent 37,000 test swabs, with 60,000 more due next week, and a promise of 100,000 a week after that.

8 PM PARK CLOSURES: Alki Beach, Lincoln Park, and other “major parks” citywide are supposed to be closed by now – we’ll be going out shortly for a look.

We saw that sign on the north gate of Lincoln Park’s north lot; there was one on the west side of the south lot too (which now has spaces open for disabled visitors, and a Parks employee was stationed to watch the lot by the time we went by late in the day).

‘STAY HEALTHY STREETS,’ 3RD ROUND: The signs went up this morning to block off Beach Drive between 63rd and Alki to through traffic, as announced Thursday. That didn’t keep all drivers away, it appeared from our early-evening spot check as well as police-radio dispatches.

On Twitter tonight, a local resident suggested signage belongs at 63rd and Alki, and city traffic engineer Dongho Chang said that’s under consideration:

“Local access” street closure should really be at Cactus restaurant and not lighthouse. Causing a lot of u-turns. Police on bikes agree. — Lynn Drake (@lynndr3415) May 8, 2020

Thank you! We're hearing that too. We'll consider the revision for updates that we are making next week. Our communication and setup for the weekend with SPD/Parks was for just the Beach section. Let us know any other suggestions/observations. I'll relay this when the team meets — Dongho Chang (@dongho_chang) May 8, 2020

DE-INTENSIFYING SHELTER SPACE OPENING: A month and a half after the plan was announced, Southwest Teen Life Center in Westwood is now hosting young adults who need shelter, the city announced today.

DON’T GO HUNGRY: This week, KBM Seattle Commissary‘s free-meal distribution is on Sunday – details here.

MORALE FLYOVER: Some West Seattleites got to see the flyover this afternoon:

