West Seattle, Washington

08 Friday

65℉

FLYOVER: Air Force’s local plan for today

May 8, 2020 9:50 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Thanks to our area’s County Councilmember Joe McDermott for forwarding information about a U.S. Air Force flyover plan around Puget Sound today. The 62nd Airlift Wing plans a “morale flyover” of health-care facilities and “places of interest” around the region – a “C-17 Globemaster III two-ship formation flyover.” They’re starting in the South Sound around 12:30 pm, heading over the west Sound and up to Port Townsend at 1:11 pm, then headed back south, likely visible from here during a Space Needle flyby at 1:37 pm and/or while passing the VA Hospital on Beacon Hill at 1:46 pm.

The 62nd Airlift Wing is from Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of Tacoma.

Share This

4 Replies to "FLYOVER: Air Force's local plan for today"

  • Fredrik May 8, 2020 (9:55 am)
    Reply

    What a waste of money, resources and time. 🤦🏻‍♂️

    • RCS May 8, 2020 (10:32 am)
      Reply

      AGREED. I hope those jets are parachuting boxes of face masks

  • Anne May 8, 2020 (10:12 am)
    Reply

    YAY!! 

  • Bette May 8, 2020 (10:27 am)
    Reply

    Just a reminder that these aircraft and their fuel are likely financed for our insolvent government by money borrowed from the Chinese that our great-great-great grandchildren will be paying off later this century. So great, let’s do our useless, wasteful  fly-by’s. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.