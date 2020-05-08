FLYOVER: Air Force’s local plan for today

Thanks to our area’s County Councilmember Joe McDermott for forwarding information about a U.S. Air Force flyover plan around Puget Sound today. The 62nd Airlift Wing plans a “morale flyover” of health-care facilities and “places of interest” around the region – a “C-17 Globemaster III two-ship formation flyover.” They’re starting in the South Sound around 12:30 pm, heading over the west Sound and up to Port Townsend at 1:11 pm, then headed back south, likely visible from here during a Space Needle flyby at 1:37 pm and/or while passing the VA Hospital on Beacon Hill at 1:46 pm.

The 62nd Airlift Wing is from Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of Tacoma.