CORONAVIRUS: Friday 5/1 roundup

The suspense is over; a new expiration date is attached to the stay-home order, and that starts tonight’s roundup:

MAY 31ST: That’s the extended end date Gov. Inslee announced this afternoon, two days after he said the order would be extended without saying until when. That’s four added weeks, if you’ve lost track. He also detailed the four phases in which the state’s economy would reopen, without attaching dates aside from saying each phase would be in place at least three weeks before a move to the next one would be considered:

See a full-size version here; see video of the announcement (and media Q&A) in our coverage.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Exactly nine weeks after the announcement of King County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, here’s today’s update from the Public Health data dashboard:

*6,407 people have tested positive, up 99 from yesterday

*449 people have died, up 3 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 5,689 and 387.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

PARK PARKING CHANGES AHEAD: More than a month after Seattle Parks closed the parking lots at Lincoln Park (and elsewhere), something new showed up in the south lot:

The blocks in the background are three of a half-dozen-plus placed around the lot by the city, which responded to our inquiry by saying they’re part of a test to see how they might partly reopen the lot for ADA access.

MORE ‘STAY HEALTHY STREETS’: The day began with SDOT‘s announcement that the next expansion of this program closing certain streets to through traffic (residents and deliveries are OK) would include another east West Seattle stretch. See the map and list in our coverage.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS – AND SPRAY: Tonight, the morale-boosting hour of Seattle Fire crews tourine neighborhoods included this sight off Alki:

Thanks to those who sent photos! That one is by Raul Baron.

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!