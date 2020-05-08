FOLLOWUP: Southwest Teen Life Center to ‘temporarily shelter up to 30 young adults’

(WSB file photo, Southwest Teen Life Center)

Back in March, the city announced the Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) had been identified as a site for expanded shelter space. It wasn’t put into use, though – until now. Just received from city spokesperson Will Lemke:

Beginning (today) the City’s Southwest Teen Life Center (SWTLC) will temporarily shelter up to 30 young adults from YouthCare’s Jackson Street overnight shelter. The move provides 24/7 shelter space, supportive services, and more space for social distancing per public health guidance. The program supports youth between the ages of 18 to 24. Youth will be provided access to showers and three meals per day.

This new de-intensifying shelter builds on the City and King County’s effort to reduce density in large, high capacity shelters to slow the spread of COVID-19. While de-intensification efforts have focused on improving health conditions for existing shelter clients, these de-intensifying shelters also offer expanded services for many clients including the provision of meals, hygiene and cleaning services, and 24/7 access to a safe space that they are not required to leave every morning.