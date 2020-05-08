NEED FOOD? 3 ways/places to get it – school bus, Food Lifeline, KBM Commissary

A variety of efforts to keep people from going hungry during the economic crunch continue. Here are three local reminders/updates:

TODAY & WEEKDAYS, DELIVERY BY SCHOOL BUS: For students/families who can’t get to the Seattle Public Schools locations that are distributing meals 11 am-1 pm on weekdays, there are now school-bus deliveries to set routes. If you are in south West Seattle, here’s the stop list/map/schedule; the one for north and west West Seattle is here.

TODAY, FOOD LIFELINE: As previewed yesterday, you can go to FL’s HQ on the south side of South Park 2-5 pm toaay as they distribute 20+-pound boxes of emergency, shelf-stable food. The only information you’ll be asked to provide is your zip code.

SUNDAY, KBM COMMISSARY: Again this weekend, the kitchen in Delridge is offering free meals to anyone in need. Here’s the weekly update from Keith Mathewson:

I am happy to announce that last week we were able to distribute nearly 1200 meals. Even with that amount demand still exceeded what we were able to provide. As nearly everyone is aware of the supply of meat is scarce as a result this week will be baked vegetarian Ziti with rosemary focaccia. We were fortunate to have Merlino’s Foods partner with us to provide high quality ingredients. This week, meals were made by West Of Chicago Pizza and Los Panes Bakery with the help of the staff at KBM and will be handed out on Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm; all who are in need are welcome to come.

KBM is at 5604 Delridge Way SW. Mathewson has been funding the project but help is welcome – here’s the crowdfunding page. And a reminder, some of the KBM-based businesses are also selling from a streetfront window, as noted here, and are part of our ongoing West Seattle list.