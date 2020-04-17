WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman attacked, robbed

A woman was robbed and assaulted in her car in High Point late last night. Thanks to the person who tipped us about this incident; we found the SPD incident number and requested the report. Police found the victim, 49, in a parking lot in the 3200 block of SW Graham after a report of a woman screaming for help and honking a car horn. She had blood on her face and told police she had parked there to visit her mother in the 6000 block of Lanham. As she finished parking, a man opened her door, grabbed her around the neck, pushed her further into the car, and threatened to kill her if she fought back. She began screaming and honking the car horn, and he hit her in the face multiple times before grabbing her purse and fleeing. Police searched with K9 units but didn’t find her attacker, described only as male, black, slender, with braided hair, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger-type striped sweatshirt. The victim was treated by SFD medics.

