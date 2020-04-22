TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, 5th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:53 AM: 30th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Tonight, a digital Town Hall about the closure, including traffic management and continuing low-bridge restrictions.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, exiting at Michigan.

The other option is the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way one mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

ROAD WORK ALERT: Striping/marker work continues this week in the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project zone.

TRANSIT ALERTS:

Metro’s third round of service cuts took effect this week – details here. The Water Taxi continues its reduced (and shuttle-less) schedule.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.