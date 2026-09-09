THIS WEEKEND: ‘Bend It Like Booker’ #2, 25-hour marathon of stories, performances, presentations, more

We’re looking ahead to the first big weekend of (almost) fall, and this is literally the biggest of a long list of events – the second year of “Bend It Like Booker,” 25 nonstop hours of stories, speeches, performances, and more, presented by the 34th District Democrats, Saturday morning through Sunday morning (September 12-13). Here’s the announcement and organizer Rachel Glass‘s suggestions of highlights along the way:

Due to the huge success of BEND IT LIKE BOOKER last year, the 34th District Democrats are once again proud to host this unique and uplifting 25-hour community event inspired by U.S. Senator Cory Booker’s powerful 25-hour and 5-minute speech delivered on the Senate floor on March 31 to April 1, 2025. BEND IT LIKE BOOKER will take place this year starting at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2026 and will go straight through to 11:15 am, Sunday, September 13 2026, at the Seattle Machinists Hall in South Park. A virtual livestream option will also be available for those wishing to tune in online from anywhere in Washington state and across the country.

BEND IT LIKE BOOKER brings together voices from Seattle and beyond to share personal stories, exciting performances, and informative presentations that shine a light on how folks are being harmed by the Trump Administration’s reckless actions. Audiences also learn about the creative and courageous ways folks are fighting back. Presented through the lenses of those whose lives are being personally impacted, BEND IT LIKE BOOKER seeks to educate our community about Trump’s specific attempts to undermine our institutions and his disregard for the rule of law. The event aims to enlighten, uplift, and galvanize our community toward civic engagement, resisting fascism, and caring for our neighbors.

“As his words echoed throughout the Senate Chambers, Senator Booker sought to uplift the voices of Americans and inspire solidarity on a national platform,” said 34th District Democrats’ 1st Vice Chair Rachel Glass, who organized this event. “BEND IT LIKE BOOKER is our local echo, giving a platform to folks in our community, from the well-known to the historically unheard, to share their own experiences and understand the experiences of others. As we realize that we are not alone in this fight for our rights and our dignity, we find greater power, determination, and a firm sense of purpose with which to reject authoritarianism and restore our democracy!”

Speakers and participants will include elected officials, community leaders, policy experts, artists, and members of the public. Stories from Washingtonians and other Americans will be shared throughout the event, creating a vibrant and varied tapestry of lived experiences, resistance, and celebration of our humanity.

Whether attending in person or tuning in online, all are welcome to join this consecutive 25-hour event, an expression of democracy in action. Tickets are just $15 (all proceeds go to covering the expenses for BEND IT LIKE BOOKER)