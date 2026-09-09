THIS WEEKEND: ‘Bend It Like Booker’ #2, 25-hour marathon of stories, performances, presentations, more

We’re looking ahead to the first big weekend of (almost) fall, and this is literally the biggest of a long list of events – the second year of “Bend It Like Booker,” 25 nonstop hours of stories, speeches, performances, and more, presented by the 34th District Democrats, Saturday morning through Sunday morning (September 12-13). Here’s the announcement and organizer Rachel Glass‘s suggestions of highlights along the way:
Due to the huge success of BEND IT LIKE BOOKER last year, the 34th District Democrats are once again proud to host this unique and uplifting 25-hour community event inspired by U.S. Senator Cory Booker’s powerful 25-hour and 5-minute speech delivered on the Senate floor on March 31 to April 1, 2025. BEND IT LIKE BOOKER will take place this year starting at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2026 and will go straight through to 11:15 am, Sunday, September 13 2026, at the Seattle Machinists Hall in South Park. A virtual livestream option will also be available for those wishing to tune in online from anywhere in Washington state and across the country.
BEND IT LIKE BOOKER brings together voices from Seattle and beyond to share personal stories, exciting performances, and informative presentations that shine a light on how folks are being harmed by the Trump Administration’s reckless actions. Audiences also learn about the creative and courageous ways folks are fighting back. Presented through the lenses of those whose lives are being personally impacted, BEND IT LIKE BOOKER seeks to educate our community about Trump’s specific attempts to undermine our institutions and his disregard for the rule of law. The event aims to enlighten, uplift, and galvanize our community toward civic engagement, resisting fascism, and caring for our neighbors.
“As his words echoed throughout the Senate Chambers, Senator Booker sought to uplift the voices of Americans and inspire solidarity on a national platform,” said 34th District Democrats’ 1st Vice Chair Rachel Glass, who organized this event. “BEND IT LIKE BOOKER is our local echo, giving a platform to folks in our community, from the well-known to the historically unheard, to share their own experiences and understand the experiences of others. As we realize that we are not alone in this fight for our rights and our dignity, we find greater power, determination, and a firm sense of purpose with which to reject authoritarianism and restore our democracy!”
Speakers and participants will include elected officials, community leaders, policy experts, artists, and members of the public. Stories from Washingtonians and other Americans will be shared throughout the event, creating a vibrant and varied tapestry of lived experiences, resistance, and celebration of our humanity.
Whether attending in person or tuning in online, all are welcome to join this consecutive 25-hour event, an expression of democracy in action. Tickets are just $15 (all proceeds go to covering the expenses for BEND IT LIKE BOOKER)
The Machinists Hall is at 9125 15th Place South.
For those who can’t devote 25 hours to watching/listening the entire event, we asked organizer Glass which speakers/time periods might be “don’t miss.” Her reply:
**The King County Director of Elections Julie Wise takes the stage Saturday, 9/12, at 11:00 am — her information will be invaluable for folks who are worried about the security and safety of our vote and the fate of our ballots in light of the recent flurry of legal wrangling as the current administration attempts to block mail-in voting.
** Anne Watanabe, retired attorney and on the Board of Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action (PSARA), will share pertinent information about healthcare for all generations. Her speech focus: Medicare is under attack – here’s how we fight back. She speaks on Saturday, 9/12, at 2:30 pm
**Saturday night is going to be like a Party With a Purpose! There will be Spoken Word performances from award-winning youth from Youth Speaks Seattle (Saturday, 8:00 pm); politi-punk/alternative indie artist from Liberty Strikes will be doing an acoustic set (Saturday, 9:30 pm), Filibusta Rhymes, an Improv/Freestyle Rap Group, collaborated and named especially for Bend It Like Booker (Saturday, 10:00pm), and Mark Smason’s Jazz-Latin Trio Los Bujos (Sunday, 12midnight). And Bonus: A few speakers are speaking in between the performances.
**Sunday morning will also be a real barn-burner! Attorney General Nick Brown takes the stage (Sunday, 9:00 am) talking about some of his office’s important lawsuits brought against the trump administration, addressing the alarming spikes in ICE activity in WA State, and sharing some recent victories his office achieved to protect our Democracy. And the event headliner, our closer, is Travel Writer/TV Personality Rick Steves (Sunday, 10:30 am) who will share amazing and poignant stories, impart his signature wisdom, and inspire us. His message: We learn about our country and ourselves by traveling to other places! Also Bonus: Several speakers in between!
My hope is that even though I have recommended certain speakers as “must-sees” that folks will feel inspired to come and spend some time at the event. No matter what time they come, there will be something engaging, eye-opening, and worthwhile to check out!
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