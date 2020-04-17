AVALON/35TH/ALASKA PROJECT: Most final striping/markers in place; here’s what’s left to do

(WSB photo, some of the new Avalon markings, photographed Thursday)

After a week of paving and striping in the Avalon/35th/Alaska project zone, here’s what SDOT says is next:

We have completed most striping on SW Avalon Way from 35th Ave SW to SW Manning St, and over the next few weeks we will continue striping along 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St. Currently, we are installing the flex posts for the protected bike lanes. In May, We will return to stripe SW Avalon Way at SW Genesee St and from 35th Ave SW to Fauntleroy Way SW after the new asphalt has cured.

Upcoming work:

We plan to continue painting final striping on the project corridor for the next two weeks. Please follow posted no-parking signs. We anticipate striping at:

*35th Ave SW from Fauntleroy Way SW to just south of SW Alaska St this week and next week.

Alaska St from 36th Ave SW to 35th Ave SW the week of April 20

*SW Avalon Way from Fauntleroy Way to 35th Ave SW as soon as May 4

We will be making safety improvements to the northbound bus stop at SW Genesee St as soon as the week of April 27.

No Parking signs on the corridor are still in effect. We anticipate completing final striping on 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St this month, weather depending. Additionally, please anticipate temporary and intermittent driveway impacts as we stripe. If you have questions or need assistance, please call 206-900-8734 or email avalonpaving@seattle.gov.