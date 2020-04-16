BUSES: Third round of Metro cuts will start Saturday

A third round of bus cuts has just been announced by Metro. Here’s the full news release, including non-West Seattle routes, in case it’s helpful:
As the region continues to respond to COVID-19, King County Metro will reduce weekend bus service beginning Saturday April 18, and further reduce weekday bus service starting Monday, April 20. Water Taxi and First Hill Streetcar will continue to operate on previously reduced schedules.
This revised Reduced Schedule provides a core network of public transportation services to maintain access to critical supplies, services, and worksites across the region. Details about weekend changes will be posted online Thursday; canceled trip details weekday service will be revised and updated online Saturday.
Overall, Metro will operate with approximately 42% fewer buses, 36% fewer transit operators, and 27% fewer service trips than typical weekday service. Weekend trips will be reduced by 15% on Saturdays and 4% on Sundays.
“To reserve transit for those who need it most, we’re calling on riders to travel only if absolutely necessary and to wear a face covering to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” said King County Metro General Manager Rob Gannon. “Adjusting our weekend and weekday service allows us to continue to operate a reliable network of service for essential travel needs – for food, medicine, and work – while responding to decreased ridership demands and to the overall availability of Metro’s workforce. Our goal is to continue to serve the community, and we’re grateful for and commend our frontline staff.”
The upcoming April 18 Reduced Schedule is among the latest steps in Metro’s response to COVID-19. Previous reductions in service took place March 23 and April 6. Those reductions helped maintain a sustainable transit agency amid ridership that has now dropped by about 70% compared to a year ago.
Supporting our community and workforce
Metro’s service adjustments are designed to provide a viable transit network and service level in the face of lower ridership, and to prepare Metro for continued workforce availability challenges.
An estimated 66% of Metro’s transit and rail operators are available to report to work in support of service, which represents a slight decrease compared to before COVID-19’s emergence. Some drivers, mechanics, and front-line staff are temporarily not available to work either due to personal or family health reasons. King County has several paid leave resources in place to support employees who are not available to work at this time.
In response to COVID-19, Metro:
Disinfects buses and other transit vehicles/vessels daily;
Supports social distancing by implementing rear-door boarding, suspending fare collection, installing “safety straps” to reserve the front of the bus for passengers requiring priority seating, and encouraging passengers to stay apart from others while using transit;
Reminds passengers of public health guidance—such as staying home except for essential travel, not using transit when sick, frequently washing hands, avoiding touching the face, covering coughs and sneezes, and wearing a face covering.
UPDATED REDUCED WEEKEND SCHEDULES
(Transit service is provided in partnership with the City of Seattle.)
SATURDAY
Routes with most or all trips operating on Saturday
RapidRide A Line, D line, E Line, and F Line
Routes 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 24, 27, 28, 31, 33, 45, 49, 60, 62, 71, 73, 101, 105, 107, 120, 124, 148, 156, 164, 168, 180, 182, 183, 187, 225, 230, 231, 240, 245, 271, ST 522, ST 545, ST 554, 635 (Des Moines Community Shuttle), 901, 903, 906, 908, 914, 915, 916, 917
Routes with fewer trips and/or reduced hours of operation on Saturday
RapidRide B Line and C Line
Routes 1, 2, 5, 12, 13, 14, 21, 26, 32, 36, 40, 41, 43, 44, 48, 50, 65, 67, 70, 75, 106, 128, 131, 132, 150, 166, 169, 181, 239, 250, 255, 269, 331, 345, 346, 347, 348, 372, ST 542, ST 550,
First Hill Streetcar
Sound Transit Link light rail
Routes, services, and programs fully cut or not operating on Saturday
Routes 22, 47, 118, 125, 208, 221, 226, 241, 249, 910
South Lake Union Streetcar
Water Taxi West Seattle and Vashon routes
Via to Transit
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Community Ride, Normandy Park Community Ride, Sammamish Community Ride, Bothell/Woodinville Community Ride
SUNDAY
Routes with most or all Sunday trips operating
RapidRide A Line, B Line, C Line, D Line, E Line, and F Line
Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 33, 36, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 60, 62, 65, 67, 70, 73, 75, 101, 105, 106, 107, 120, 124, 128, 131, 132, 148, 150, 156, 166, 168, 169, 180, 181, 182, 187, 225, 230, 231, 239, 240, 245, 250, 255, 271, 331, 346, 347, 348, 372, ST 522, ST 542, ST 545, ST 550, ST 554, 901, 903
Routes with fewer trips and/or reduced hours of operation on Sunday
First Hill Streetcar
Sound Transit Link Light Rail
Routes, services, and programs fully cut or not operating on Sunday
Routes 22, 47, 118, 125, 221, 226, 241, 249
South Lake Union Streetcar
Water Taxi West Seattle and Vashon routes
Via to Transit
Shoreline/Lake Forest Community Ride, Bothell/Woodinville Community Ride
UPDATED REDUCED WEEKDAY SCHEDULE
Routes with most or all trips operating (22 routes with 2 or fewer trips cut)
A Line, 60, 71, 73, 105, 106, 131, 164, 166, 193, 269, 303, 309, ST 554, 628 (Snoqualmie Community Shuttle), 631 (Burien Community Shuttle), 901, 903, 906, 908, 914, 916
Routes with fewer trips and/or reduced hours of operation (86 routes and services)
RapidRide B, C, D, E and F lines
Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Local, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21 Local, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 33, 36, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 62, 63, 64, 65, 67, 70, 75, 101, 107, 120, 124, 128, 132, 148, 150, 153, 156, 168, 169, 180, 181, 182, 183, 187, 204, 225, 230, 231, 239, 240, 245, 250, 255, 271, 331, 345, 346, 347, 348, 372, 373, ST 522, ST 542, ST 545, ST 550, 635 (Des Moines Community Shuttle), 915, 917,
Water Taxi West Seattle and Vashon routes
First Hill Streetcar
Sound Transit Link light rail
Routes, services, and programs fully cut (111 routes and services)
5 Express, 9, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21 Express, 22, 29, 37, 47, 55, 56, 57, 74, 76, 77, 78, 102, 111, 113, 114, 116, 118, 119, 121, 122, 123, 125, 143, 154, 157, 158, 159, 167, 177, 178, 179, 186, 190, 192, 197, 200, 208, 212, 214, 216, 217, 218, 219, 221, 224, 226, 232, 237, 241, 246, 249, 252, 257, 268, 301, 304, 308, 311, 312, 316, 330, 342, 355, ST 541, ST 555, ST 556, 630 (Mercer Island Community Shuttle), 773, 775, 823, 824, 886, 887, 888, 889, 891, 892, 893, 894, 895, 907, 910, 913, 930, 931, 952, 980, 981, 982, 984, 986, 987, 988, 989, 994, 995
South Lake Union Streetcar
Via to Transit
Black Diamond/Enumclaw Community Ride, Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Community Ride, Normandy Park Community Ride, Sammamish Community Ride, Juanita Area Community Ride, Bothell/Woodinville Community Ride
