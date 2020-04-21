West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: How to RSVP for Wednesday’s Town Hall

April 21, 2020 9:56 am
(WSB photo, last week)

As mentioned in our coverage of Monday’s council briefing about the West Seattle Bridge closure, Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she would host an “electronic Town Hall” Wednesday night. She has just sent details of how to be part of it:

West Seattle Bridge Digital Town Hall
Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Councilmember Pedersen and I will co-host a digital town hall with SDOT on the West Seattle Bridge and traffic management in West Seattle while the bridge is closed. The town hall will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 on Wednesday, April 22nd.

SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe will be presenting, and available for your questions.

You can sign up to participate here; you’ll receive the link to the meeting an hour or so before it begins.

(Councilmember Alex Pedersen chairs the Transportation Committee.)

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: How to RSVP for Wednesday's Town Hall"

  • David G April 21, 2020 (10:20 am)
    5000 people should show up to this! SDOT has to answer the question as to Why it will take 9 months just to begin work shoring this up! Stop shopping for the best prices and just do it. Should take only a few months to complete, Max! :-/

  • Marta Hoskinson April 21, 2020 (10:28 am)
    How about making the West Seattle bridge a priority. Stop plans on the newest stadium and redirect funds for repair. Plan B make it a toll bridge. Just get it fixed.

  • SM April 21, 2020 (10:41 am)
    Why isn’t the rest of the council going to be there? 

    • WSB April 21, 2020 (10:50 am)
      This isn’t a council meeting. The addition of CM Pedersen is new since the original announcement, but understandable since his committee will be working on the issue for a long time.

