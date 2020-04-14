CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/14 roundup

No big news today, but here’s what we have for the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health COVID-19 data dashboard:

*4,620 people have tested positive, up 71 from yesterday

*303 people have died, up 7 from yesterday

One week ago, those numbers were 3,486 and 230.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

HOW IS COVID-19 AFFECTING SFD AND SPD? This week’s updates are here.

THE NATIONAL GUARD … has arrived, here to help out the West Seattle Food Bank.

NEED FOOD? Another local restaurant is extending a hand – full of tasty food – to those in need.

GOVERNOR TALKS TOMORROW: He hasn’t had a COVID-19-related media briefing yet this week, but that’ll change tomorrow at 3 pm. No guests or topic announced, so far. It’ll be livestreamed by TVW.

…AND HE ISSUED PROCLAMATIONS TODAY: Three miscellaneous ones.

PEP CHALK: Seen along 30th SW in Sunrise Heights, sent by a reader:

