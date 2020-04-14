CORONAVIRUS: Updates on how COVID-19 is affecting Seattle Police, Fire personnel

Last week for the first time, both the Seattle Police and Fire xepartments published by-the-numbers updates on how COVID-19 was affecting their personnel. One week later, both have published updates. First, from SPD (we’ve added the comparisons from last week’s report):

The following information is accurate as of April 14, 2020 at 07:00 AM Seattle Police Department (SPD) employees in either Quarantine or Isolation: 26 [down from 50 a week ago] SPD employees who have returned to work based on Public Health guidelines: 235 [up from 194] SPD employees who have tested positive for COVID-19: 7 [up 1] SPD employees who have been tested at our First Responder testing site, but tested negative for COVID-19: 103* [up from 87] * denotes an approximate number

And from SFD (we have added the comparisons from last week’s report):

The following information is updated as of 4 p.m. on April 13: Quarantine and Isolation: Members currently in quarantine or isolation: 6 members [down from 29 a week ago]

Total number of SFD personnel impacted since the beginning of tracking COVID-19: 88 members [unchanged]

Total number of SFD personnel who have completed their 14-day quarantine and returned to work: 82 members [up from 59] Testing: This includes those who have received testing at the site designated for first responders and those who have shared their results from testing conducted at a private physician. Total number of known SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19: 16 members [unchangedd]

Total number of SFD personnel with a negative test results at first responder testing site: 70 members pup from 58]

Total number of SFD personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered: 6 members [up from 1]

No geographic or demographic breakdowns are available.