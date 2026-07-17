Alki Art Fair, Summer Food Celebration, All-City Band anniversary, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Blue Wave Lacecap Hydrangea, photographed by Lisa Ruiz)

Here’s our highlight list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

MEDICINAL PLANT WALK: Climate Week event, 10 am at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SUMMER FOOD CELEBRATION: 11 am to 2 pm at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale), celebrate the program providing free food for all kids and teens while school is out, with games, activities, and family resources – all welcome.

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS: Hiawatha (2700 California SW) and Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) are open noon-5:30 pm today, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon to 7 pm today, swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – here’s the session schedule.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ALKI ART FAIR BEGINS: 2 pm to 8 pm, first of three days for the waterfront celebration/sale featuring local artists (roster here) and music (lineup here) on the Alki promenade, starting at and stretching mostly westward from Alki Bathhouse. (2701 Alki SW)

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

ALL-CITY BAND 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 5 pm dinner and auction at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center (6000 16th SW) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the citywide student marching band that delights thousands each year, especially in parade season.

KENYON HALL OPEN MIC: Monthly open mic/a> with 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm performances (7904 35th SW), all ages.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Gracie Abrams listening party, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

BINGO: 7 pm Classic Bingo at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for Carmela, Rachael Nicole, Rae. 21+. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) is back post-festival to regular Friday night spinning, with DJ Shonuph, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Totally ’80s Skate with DJ Josh, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!