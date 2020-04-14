HELPING: National Guard arrives in West Seattle

When Gov. Inslee activated the National Guard in our state to help with the COVID-19 response, the plan was for members to help out at food banks. We checked with the West Seattle Food Bank at the time and they were not yet sure if anyone would be assigned – but on Monday, they arrived! The photos and update are from WSFB development director Judi Yazzolino:

Our 2 National Guardsmen started yesterday. We so needed them and so grateful. 2Lt. Akana and SSG Roberts.

You can help WSFB too – donate money and/or register for the May 9th virtual version of the “Instruments of Change” benefit!