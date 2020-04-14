West Seattle, Washington

HELPING: National Guard arrives in West Seattle

April 14, 2020 1:48 pm
When Gov. Inslee activated the National Guard in our state to help with the COVID-19 response, the plan was for members to help out at food banks. We checked with the West Seattle Food Bank at the time and they were not yet sure if anyone would be assigned – but on Monday, they arrived! The photos and update are from WSFB development director Judi Yazzolino:

Our 2 National Guardsmen started yesterday. We so needed them and so grateful. 2Lt. Akana and SSG Roberts.

You can help WSFB too – donate money and/or register for the May 9th virtual version of the “Instruments of Change” benefit!

  • Charles April 14, 2020 (2:16 pm)
    Thank you soldiers!

  • Greg April 14, 2020 (2:17 pm)
    Thank you citizen Soldiers.  These service people are our neighbors that fulfill their oaths to defend our country from this domestic enemy.  Thank you Soldiers for your service to this community.  I am grateful and proud of your actions.

  • JDLR April 14, 2020 (2:45 pm)
    Thanks for the help! 

