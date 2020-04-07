CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/7 roundup

No big announcements today, so here’s what we have for the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

3,486 confirmed positive cases (up 155* from yesterday) 230 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday) * The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.

No week-to-week comparison numbers tonight, as they had a data hiccup last Tuesday. The county’s data dashboard, meantime, shows no new deaths in the zip codes that comprise West Seattle/White Center.

ISOLATION/QUARANTINE SITES: Today’s county update also notes, “39 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.” That does NOT include the Top Hat (east of White Center) site, which has not yet been activated.

2-DAY CONSTRUCTION SUSPENSION: The city has ordered work to be suspended Thursday/Friday on “active public works projects” to “allow contractors and staff to implement rigorous social distancing requirements and update health and safety plans.”

GOVERNOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS: He had two in a relatively low-key afternoon news conference today (video here) – a new fund for small businesses to get relief grants of up to $10.000, and a fund to help food banks around the state. (You can donate directly to both of the ones serving our area via their own websites – West Seattle Food Bank here, White Center Food Bank here.)

‘SEE IT,SNAP IT, SEND IT’: The Attorney General’s Office wants to enlist you in the fight against price-gouging – something about which the AGO has already received 400+ complaints in the past month. here’s how to do that.

TONIGHT’S CHALK-ART INSPIRATION: Seen along SW Thistle in Gatewood:

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!