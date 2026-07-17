More of what you will – and won’t – see at Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade

We’re less than 24 hours away from this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade, which starts at California/Lander at 11 am Saturday, heading southbound on California SW to SW Edmunds at the south end of The Junction. Here are more quick notes on what you will and won’t see (barring last-minute changes):

*Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum is set to bring its inflatable model of the PBY-5A “flying boat,” seen above in a museum photo from last fall’s Auburn Veterans Day Parade.

*Folkloric dancers – Panama Folklore Seattle is new this year; Joyas Mestizas are returning.

*Marching bands – the stars of summer parade season, the All-City Marching Band (celebrating their 75th anniversary tonight in West Seattle!), will be there, as well the Kennedy High School Marching Band and Cheer Team from Burien.

*Also cheering – Both the Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS Cheer Teams are in the lineup.

*Biggest entry? Holy Rosary School usually has a sizable entourage but this year plans upward of 200 people, according to parade organizers.

Many, many more! As noted above, parades always have the chance of last-minute changes. And that goes for this one – the Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team has canceled at the last minute, parade organizers tell us. So on the “loud entry” scale, you’ll have to settle for the Seafair Pirates‘ cannon!

Remember, the day begins with the Float Dodger 5K on the parade route starting at 9:30 am – not too late to register to run or walk, and if you’re already signed up, you can pick up your packet early, 3-6 pm today at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), which presents the Float Dodger as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank.