NEED FOOD? An offer for tonight from – but not at – Itto’s Tapas

Though it’s been rocky times for restaurants, local independent eateries continue giving. As announced by Itto’s Tapas via Instagram:

We would like to sincerely thank you all for the support we have received over the past few weeks. The love West Seattle has show us has been truly humbling and honestly, we are blown away. We have received generous donations, vows of support and encouraging messages. We are doing our best to stay afloat during this crisis. An Instagram post can’t begin to properly put it into words but we are so grateful to have such amazing patrons. Thank you all so much!

We will be paying it forward by cooking free meals for anyone in need on Tuesday, April 14th at 5:30 pm at The West Seattle Eagles Club, just around the corner from Itto’s. Meals will be available until we run out.

Also, anyone who can’t afford their next meal, please feel free to email us from our website and I will take care of you.

Much love to all of you. Please stay safe and stay strong. We will get through this together! And I can’t wait to personally greet you through our doors when it is safe to do so!