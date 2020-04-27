CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/27 roundup

First construction, now recreation. The governor’s second “reopening” announcement tops tonight’s roundup:

SOME STATE SITES REOPENING FOR RECREATION: Gov. Inslee still won’t say if he’s extending the stay-home order past May 4th, but today he did say one thing will be different starting May 5th: Some state parks will reopen, and some outdoor recreation. Two slides:

Here’s our coverage, with video. P.S. We asked the city if the governor’s inclusion of golf would mean West Seattle and other city courses will reopen. No reply.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,990 people have tested positive, up 78 from yesterday

*416 people have died, up 9 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 5,293 and 360.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: One of those newly counted deaths was in West Seattle. According to the data dashboard’s zip-code tracking, 98126 now has 6 deaths (we check all five zip codes daily, and it was 5 yesterday); 98146 remains at 3, 98106 at 2, 98136 at 1, 98116 at 0.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

DELIVERY-CUT CAP RATIFIED: Today the City Council ratified the emergency order, inspired by a West Seattle Chamber of Commerce letter, capping the percentage that food-delivery services can take; here’s the statement from West Seattle-residing Council President Lorena González.

FREE FOOD: If you’re in need, here’s a chance to get help on Wednesday.

TROUBLE PAYING YOUR INTERNET BILL? Comcast sent a news release saying it’s extending temporary policies into the summer such as:

No Disconnects and Waiving Late Fees: We will not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and we will waive late fees if they contact us and let us know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Our care teams are available to offer flexible payment options or help find other solutions. Xfinity WiFi Free for Everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.

SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Did you see SFD and SPD out during Friday Night Lights last week? If your neighborhood got a visit from Engine 36, you might have seen the signs these kids made:

They’re featured at the end of this SFD post, which explains their dad is firefighter Brian Friske of North Delridge’s Station 36, and they made the signs for Engine 36 to display. (No word yet if FNL will continue this Friday.)

