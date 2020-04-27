NEED FOOD? ‘Convoy of Hope’ at Eastridge Church in West Seattle on Wednesday

(Photo courtesy Jean Johnson Productions)

They did it at their Issaquah campus, and next, it’s West Seattle. Eastridge Church is partnering with Convoy of Hope to offer free food and household supplies to ~300 families – first come, first served – this Wednesday (April 29th). Here’s the announcement:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastridge Church will provide free non-perishable groceries and household supplies to about 300 families in West Seattle on Wednesday, April 29, from 1-5 p.m. (while supplies last) at their West Seattle location, 4500 39th Ave. SW. The pre-packed bags include about 70 pounds of food and supplies and will be distributed one per car.

Steve Jamison, lead pastor of Eastridge Church states, “We are thankful to partner with Convoy of Hope to provide assistance to families from our area who can use some help in this time of need.”

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based disaster relief organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response.

Eastridge will practice safe distancing protocols through a drive-through distribution method. Drivers will be asked to open their trunk (no need to leave their car) and volunteers will load the supplies of pre-packed bags, while supplies last.

Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope, shares that, “this is a united act of compassion. We’re seeing so many groups link arms to help people get through this crisis. In some respects, kindness is a medicine that many Americans need right now, and we’re seeing it being given out across the nation.”

For more information, contact Eastridge Church at 425-270-6300.