CORONAVIRUS: 4/20 roundup

Two weeks to go in the current stay-home order; no state, county, or city executive statements (about that or anything else) today, but we do have a variety of notes in our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*5,293 people have tested positive, up 121 from yesterday

*360 people have died, up 14 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 4,549 and 296.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

FIRST QUARANTINE-FACILITY DEATH: The King County isolation/quarantine facility n Top Hat (east of White Center) has not opened yet. But the first death at one of the facilities the county has opened – a former motel in Kent – was reported today.

UNEMPLOYMENT-APPLICATION DELUGE: On the second day since the state opened applications to an expanded group – adding self-employed people and independent contractors – they’re still having some online struggles. Here’s the latest.

GETTING GRADED: Seattle Public Schools‘ struggle to ensure equitable education for its 50,000+ students during building closures has led to a new grading policy for high-schoolers.

‘QUARANTINE DRAGON’: You’ve seen teddy bears and other critters in neighbors’ windows. But have you seen the “Quarantine Dragon”?

It guards a garage in Gatewood. Thanks to Michelle for the photo!

GOT INFO? PHOTOS? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!