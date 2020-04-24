Friday Night Lights, week 2

Thanks to Shannon for the photos from Seaview! f you saw fire trucks/engines and police cars in your neighborhood tonight, flashing their lights and sounding their sirens/horns, that was just the second week of “Friday Night Lights” (explained here).
Also from Seaview, Josie tweeted photos:
@westseattleblog just now on 49th in Seaview! #thankyoufirstresponders pic.twitter.com/kVNSmOvYGe
— Josie Gawlowski (@josieliming) April 25, 2020
We’ll find out next week if they’ll do it again on May 1st.
