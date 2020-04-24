West Seattle, Washington

25 Saturday

56℉

Friday Night Lights, week 2

April 24, 2020 8:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

Thanks to Shannon for the photos from Seaview! f you saw fire trucks/engines and police cars in your neighborhood tonight, flashing their lights and sounding their sirens/horns, that was just the second week of “Friday Night Lights” (explained here).

Also from Seaview, Josie tweeted photos:

We’ll find out next week if they’ll do it again on May 1st.

Share This

No Replies to "Friday Night Lights, week 2"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.