FOLLOWUP: Yes, 63rd SW will get speed bumps too, SDOT says

(Google Maps image, looking north on 63rd from Admiral)

With all the traffic-calming features installed in the Alki area so far, including speed bumps across 60th, 61st, and 62nd, residents have asked why not 63rd too, given its use as a straightaway south of Alki Avenue. We asked SDOT again recently and got an answer today: It will get some too, though not any time soon. That answer came in connection with a package of other traffic calming, according to our response from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

We’ve been focused on traffic calming in the Alki neighborhood and recently installed speed cushions on 60th Ave SW, 61st Ave SW, and 62nd Ave SW to help reduce speeding on nearby north-south streets. We’re planning to extend similar treatments to 63rd Ave SW between SW Admiral Way and Alki Ave SW, with installation anticipated as early as next year. Separately, additional traffic calming improvements are under consideration along Alki Ave SW between 58th Ave SW and 63rd Ave SW through the District Project Fund. These could include speed cushions, raised centerlines to encourage slower turns, and intersection visibility upgrades. These proposals are not yet finalized and will ultimately be decided by the City Council.

We also asked about the status of the flashing beacons at 63rd/Beach Drive, where the poles have been up, waiting the lights, for months now, and Bergerson says it could be months more: “We are still awaiting equipment and will move forward with installation once materials arrive, which we expect in the coming months.”

SIDE NOTE: District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka and his staff released a sheaf of updates on other transportation projects this afternoon; we’ll have a report on those later toight.