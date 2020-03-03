TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, with boat notes

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning!

FERRIES: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the two-boat schedule because MV Kittitas remains out for repairs.

WATER TAXI: MV Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle run again this morning while MV Doc Maynard is undergoing its Coast Guard inspection.

And a note for tonight:

EAST MARGINAL WAY PROJECT: West Seattle Bike Connections‘ monthly meeting tonight will feature an SDOT rep presenting the 60 percent design. 6:30 pm, Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW).