TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, with boat notes

6:52 AM: Good morning!
FERRIES: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the two-boat schedule because MV Kittitas remains out for repairs.
WATER TAXI: MV Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle run again this morning while MV Doc Maynard is undergoing its Coast Guard inspection.
And a note for tonight:
EAST MARGINAL WAY PROJECT: West Seattle Bike Connections‘ monthly meeting tonight will feature an SDOT rep presenting the 60 percent design. 6:30 pm, Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW).
