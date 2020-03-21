CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 3/21 roundup

Here’s what happened today, 22 days after the first King County case of COVID-19 was announced:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/20/20. 934 confirmed cases (up 141 from yesterday)*

74 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)* These additional deaths include: A woman in her 80s, who died on 3/19

A woman in her 100s, who on died 3/15

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/20 at Swedish Ballard

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/20 at Northwest Hospital

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/20 at Northwest Hospital

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/20 at Highline Medical Center

A man in his 60s, who died on 3/20 at Swedish Issaquah

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/20 at Valley Medical Center Of the 74 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland. *After case investigation, one previously reported death was confirmed to be a resident of a different jurisdiction. We have removed this person from our overall confirmed case and death counts.

For comparison – the totals one week ago were 388 King County cases, 35 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 1,793 cases, 94 deaths; other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

WEST SEATTLE COVID-19 DEATH: One of the three diagnosed Bridge Park residents has died.

MASK SALES SCRAPPED: Given that just yesterday the mask (and other protective equipment) shortage was announced as so grave that people were being recruited to make them and/or donate them, some were shocked today to discover masks for sale at Westwood Village Target. Some who saw them offered to buy them all and donate them, but reported being rejected. The situation was solved by day’s end:

We heard reports that a @target in Seattle was selling n95 masks. My staff and others stepped in. Those masks are now on their way to the health care workers who desperately need them. https://t.co/7sCM5kqyfs — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 21, 2020

Today in select Seattle stores, N95 masks were available for purchase in error. We’re removing & donating them to the WA State Dept. of Health. We’re also reviewing inventory for additional masks to be donated. Target’s commitment to communities is unwavering & we apologize. — Target (@Target) March 21, 2020

Meantime, as for the mask-sewing campaign, the organizers at Providence told volunteers via email, “Your response, and the response of so many others, actually served as a catalyst for a local business to step up and offer their equipment and facilities to produce large numbers of face masks.”

GOOD THING THE RAIN’S RETURNING: Despite Gov. Jay Inslee‘s Friday plea for more social distancing and less park crowding, Alki drew a big turnout again this afternoon. That in turn led to a summer-style traffic jam after sunset – Kersti Muul photographed it:

Seattle Parks said earlier in the day they would send employees to parks to reinforce the new rules about no playground/sport-court use; we also heard via scanner that at least one Seattle Police precinct was dispatching officers to “directed patrol” and issuing “dispersal orders” at parks. We didn’t see any sign of that when we drove past Alki just after 6 pm, though.

WIDE-OPEN SPACES: By contrast, the lack of a crowd early this afternoon in The Junction was a reminder of the dramatic hit most small independent local businesses are taking because of the health orders.

About that same time, city leaders were announcing that they’ve decided to roll back some types of parking enforcement.

SPEAKING OF GETTING AROUND – METRO UPDATE: Still awaiting full details on the Metro service cuts that take effect Monday, but we noticed something that’s changed since the Friday announcement of which routes will be affected – now Metro plans to temporarily ax TWO West Seattle routes, the 125 as previously announced, plus the 37.

RESTAURANT/BEVERAGE LIST REMINDER: Still updating and adding to our list of 110+ local restaurants and coffee/wine/beer/etc. establishments – see it here and if you can, help them keep their doors open!

GROCERY-STORE HOURS (ETC.) LIST: We’re continuing to update that list too, since things keep changing..

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Thanks to the two readers who’ve sent a pic of this sighting at West Seattle Nursery:

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT: westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!