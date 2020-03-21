COVID-19 DEATH: Bridge Park tells families a resident has died

Another update provided to families of residents at High Point senior-living complex Bridge Park: One of the three residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has died. Thanks again to the people who have shared this news, including the person who sent this image of the notification letter:

The third case was reported three days ago. The residents have been asked to stay in isolation in their apartments since the first case was reported nine days ago. That has led to a community effort to show support from outside – like the chalk art we showed earlier today.