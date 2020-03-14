CORONAVIRUS: The Saturday 3/14 roundup

No big annouucements today, but there was some news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/13/20 388 confirmed cases (up 60 from yesterday)

35 confirmed deaths (up 3 from yesterday) Deaths being reported today include: A woman in her 70s, died at Swedish First Hill on 3/12

A man in his 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, died on 3/12

A man in his 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, died at Overlake Medical Center on 3/8 Of the 35 deaths reported in King County, 27 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

No additional public word of West Seattle cases beyond the two we’ve reported.

ABOUT TESTING: Also from SKCPH’s daily update, if you are wondering about the criteria for who should get tested for COVID-19 and when:

Although the laboratory test is becoming more broadly available, there are limitations in the health care industry’s capacity to obtain samples from people as rapidly as we would like. In addition, people do not always need to be tested for clinical care purposes since there is currently no medication to treat COVID-19. Currently, anyone with a fever and cough should assume their illness could be COVID-19 and take steps to protect others in the community and household from the disease. If you are sick, you need to stay home and stay away from other people in your home. If you need to go into public to visit a healthcare provider, wear a mask and practice meticulous hand washing. There are currently no restrictions for who can be tested for COVID-19 in Washington State. However, Department of Health Guidance to healthcare providers directs them to focus testing on people with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. The guidance prioritizes testing for people at higher risk for COVID-19. While anyone can ask a provider to be tested for COVID-19, testing is provided at the provider’s discretion.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Here’s the latest from the state Department of Health.

DOH’S PLEA: As we noted earlier tonight, the Health Department is pleading, don’t hoard items like sanitizer.

SEATTLE EVICTION MORATORIUM: Announced today, the mayor has signed an emergency order for a moratorium on residential evictions. See the order here (PDF). The announcement is clear, this does NOT mean, stop paying your rent. It means eviction can’t be initiated or pursued until the civil emergency is over.

WHAT TO DO, AND NOT TO DO, IF YOU CALL 911: Added guidelines, to help keep first responders safe. Among them:

If you are calling 911 for a reason other than COVID-19 (i.e. fall, vehicle collision, etc.), it is still critical to tell dispatchers if you have symptoms. If you flag down emergency responders on the street – be sure to shout out before they meet you that you may have symptoms.

REMINDER, NO FARMERS’ MARKET TOMORROW: As announced Friday, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is canceled until at least mid-April. We are hearing informally that some vendors will be “popping up” around The Junction anyway.

VIRTUAL CHURCH TOMORROW: Some of the local churches that plan online services are listed on our changes/cancellations/postponements page; we are researching others tonight (help us out and email what yours is doing!) and will include everything we find in the happening/not happening list for Sunday, which goes live here on the main WSB page around 6 am.

WHAT ELSE IS CANCELED, POSTPONED, CHANGED LOCALLY: We’re continuing to update everything on the aforementioned list. If/when your organization, business, church, school, group, etc. has cancellations, postponements, changes, PLEASE let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302.

HOW TO GET HELP/OFFER HELP: We’re hoping to amplify offers and requests in the days/weeks ahead. In the short run, a reader has posted a resource guide she’s put together – here’s the link in the WSB Community Forums.