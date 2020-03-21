GROCERY SHOPPING: More local changes

Going grocery shopping this weekend? We hope you have a successful trip. (The photo above shows the paper-products aisle of Roxbury Safeway, this past Thursday morning around 8:30 am – the only truly near-empty aisle.) Since we first published a list of local hours back on Wednesday, several stores have changed their hours, and more have added special times reserved for people 60+ and others at elevated risk. (At least one chain also is adding a layer of protection between checkers and shoppers – Safeway‘s putting in Plexiglas.) Anyway, before you shop – check our updated list of locations/hours! And thanks again to everyone who’s tipped us to changes.