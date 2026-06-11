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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation on Alki

June 11, 2026 8:40 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

8:40 PM: Police have responded to a report of suspected gunfire on Alki, near 61st SW and Alki Avenue SW. No injuries reported. But dispatch told them at least two callers reported finding shell casings behind the building on the southeast corner. They are also reported to be questioning three possible suspects at 61st/Admiral.

(WSB photos)

8:57 PM: Adding photos from our crew in the area. Above, the scene where the three were stopped; below, a few of the casings in the street on 61st:

9:27 PM: And here’s our photo of police as they started marking the casings with cards. Double digits, according to our photographer:

We haven’t heard any confirmation of whether any of the people stopped and questioned were arrested or not.

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7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation on Alki"

  • Alki June 11, 2026 (8:43 pm)
    Reply

    Sounded like a tec-9. 3 bursts, right around 8:18, then a pop later

  • John June 11, 2026 (8:44 pm)
    Reply

    We called it on as they ran right past us and pulled their gun on 59th ave SW b/w Stevens and Admiral. We informed them of this area as well so there may also be shell casings in the area. 

  • WS Person June 11, 2026 (8:55 pm)
    Reply

    A cop just talked to my son as he was pulling out and asked if he heard gunshots and told him the just arrested some people. 

  • Alki living June 11, 2026 (9:00 pm)
    Reply

    We called it in at when we were safely at 61st/admiral. We passed the folks 30 seconds before it happened. 

  • G June 11, 2026 (9:01 pm)
    Reply

    I was out on a walk and my kid (who plays Call of Duty) was sure they heard gunfire and was about to call me to make sure I was ok. Why must this happen on Alki every summer?

  • Murph June 11, 2026 (9:25 pm)
    Reply

    Walked around the corner from Alki just as they started. I agree with Alki. 3 automatic bursts. Quick. Grey Prius with tinted window darted out of there headed east along the water. A black Mercedes whipped down the alley going west a minute later. 

  • Shadowtripper June 11, 2026 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Cameras would go a long way in identifying the street criminals that continually endanger us.  Random shooting or specific targets, it doesn’t really matter.  They should face extended jail time for use of a firearm endangering the public.   I just can’t find a solid reason for not having our City cameras turned on or adding more to high crime areas.  I love Alki but it has lost its feeling of a great place to live.  At least during the summer months.

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