WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation on Alki

8:40 PM: Police have responded to a report of suspected gunfire on Alki, near 61st SW and Alki Avenue SW. No injuries reported. But dispatch told them at least two callers reported finding shell casings behind the building on the southeast corner. They are also reported to be questioning three possible suspects at 61st/Admiral.

(WSB photos)

8:57 PM: Adding photos from our crew in the area. Above, the scene where the three were stopped; below, a few of the casings in the street on 61st:

9:27 PM: And here’s our photo of police as they started marking the casings with cards. Double digits, according to our photographer:

We haven’t heard any confirmation of whether any of the people stopped and questioned were arrested or not.