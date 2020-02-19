YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE … and your dollars! Time for spending suggestions

This year’s Your Voice, Your Choice cycle just got going. The city’s announcement explains:

Now’s your chance to share ideas for small-scale park and street improvements in your neighborhood during Your Voice, Your Choice 2020. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is asking community members to democratically decide how to spend $2 million of the City’s budget on these improvements.

Until March 18, community members age 11 and up (13 and up to participate online) who live, work, go to school, receive services, or participate in activities in Seattle can submit their idea online or in-person at any Seattle Public Library branch. Projects could include park benches, trail improvements, marked crosswalks, and sidewalk repair, to name a few. The only criteria are the project ideas focus on physical improvements to Seattle’s parks or streets, benefit the public, and cost $150,000 or less.

Once ideas are submitted, volunteers are recruited to turn the ideas into 8 – 10 proposals per council district. Then this summer, everyone will have the opportunity to vote for the top projects within their district. Of the $2 million budget, approximately $185,000 is allocated to each council district. The remaining funds are allocated to projects in underrepresented communities or Equity and Environment Initiative (EEI) Focus Areas.

Share your ideas today! You can learn more about the YVYC process and how to get involved on our webpage. For questions, email shaquan.smith@seattle.gov or call 206-256-5944.