YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: More than 50 West Seattle/South Park projects proposed for you to prioritize

Even before SDOT closes community voting on Neighborhood Street Fund projects, it’s launched a separate participatory process on a different group of smaller-scale projects: The “Your Voice, Your Choice” park and street proposals. These projects aren’t to the voting stage yet – you’re invited to prioritize them. For District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) alone, more than 50 proposals are on the list (mapped here). The process is explained here; you can express your prioritization preferences online by going here, and/or by going to a meeting – the D-1 meetings are at 5:30 pm May 13th at Delridge Community Center and 5:30 pm May 28th at South Park Community Center. Voting is tentatively planned for September.
