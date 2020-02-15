What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday

(Pelagic Cormorant, photographed by Kersti Muul)

Holiday weekend, so it’s a bit quieter than usual:

FREE GROUP RUN: 8 am, meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and get moving! (2743 California SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 10 am-4:30 pm at Southwest Library – explained in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers. (6040 California SW)

ARTIST RECEPTION: 3 pm at Duwamish Longhouse, Native artist Pamela Čəlalákəm Bond is showcasing traditional winter-wear of Puget-Salish peoples. Meet the artist, see the exhibit, enjoy refreshments. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School hosts Interlake for a must-win boys-basketball postseason game, 7 pm. (3000 Californa SW)

JOSEPHINE COUNTY: Live at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm: “Josephine County is a gathering of four powerful traditional musicians, sharing their expertise, knowledge, and enthusiasm for music ranging from the United States to French Canada to Ireland and back.” Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

EVAN FLORY-BARNES: Live at The Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 8 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Atrocity Girl, MTR Project, Nurse Ratchett, 8 pm at The Skylark. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE SLAGS: Live at Parliament Tavern, 10 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … by browsing our complete calendar!