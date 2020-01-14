West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

WEATHER: Seattle Public Schools closed Wednesday, and other announcements

January 14, 2020 9:46 pm
6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Seattle Public Schools just announced the district is CLOSED Wednesday. The district explains:

“Safety is our top priority and multiple factors were considered, including road conditions. We also recognize that tomorrow is an early release day and recognize the hardship a 2-hour delay would cause families.”

Also from SPS: “District offices open. All schools and school buildings are closed. Athletics and all student activities are canceled.”

(updated 11:04 pm) Also closed:

Fauntleroy Children’s Center
South Seattle College
WorldKids School (all locations)

Delayed:

Hope Lutheran – 2-hour late start, no morning extended care, no AM-only preschool **this could change to closure in the morning**

We’ll continue adding other school announcements for tomorrow here, as we get them – 206-293-6302, text or voice.

6 Replies to "WEATHER: Seattle Public Schools closed Wednesday, and other announcements"

  • Ester January 14, 2020 (9:56 pm)
    Reply

    I really hope Seattle Lutheran and Hope are closed, both of my kids go there and we have a very long commute 

  • rpo January 14, 2020 (10:03 pm)
    Reply

    It didn’t snow tonight, but it’s quite an ice skating rink outside. 

  • Yma January 14, 2020 (10:16 pm)
    Reply

    Be careful out there!if possible- gather kiddos together for hot cocoa, games or movies. I’d love to head over to Meeples for a bit, but it depends on the road conditions.

  • Bradley January 14, 2020 (10:25 pm)
    Reply

    This seems unnecessary as it’s currently well above freezing at 10:30pm, there is very little-to-no snow forecast south of Everett, and it’s going to be close to 40 degrees by noon.

    • WSB January 14, 2020 (10:44 pm)
      Reply

      It’s a domino effect. The north end still has a lot of snow. SPS has to make a decision for the entire district, even if part is NOT experiencing the same effects. And SPS decisions are usually followed by many independent schools (although not always – Explorer West or one is still deciding, we’re told).

  • slhs parent January 14, 2020 (10:29 pm)
    Reply

    hopfeully seattle lutheran closes

