WEATHER: Seattle Public Schools closed Wednesday, and other announcements

Seattle Public Schools just announced the district is CLOSED Wednesday. The district explains:

“Safety is our top priority and multiple factors were considered, including road conditions. We also recognize that tomorrow is an early release day and recognize the hardship a 2-hour delay would cause families.”

Also from SPS: “District offices open. All schools and school buildings are closed. Athletics and all student activities are canceled.”

(updated 11:04 pm) Also closed:

Fauntleroy Children’s Center

South Seattle College

WorldKids School (all locations)

Delayed:

Hope Lutheran – 2-hour late start, no morning extended care, no AM-only preschool **this could change to closure in the morning**

We’ll continue adding other school announcements for tomorrow here, as we get them – 206-293-6302, text or voice.