16 options for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Photo by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

First – from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

EASTRIDGE CHURCH’S TURKEY/GROCERIES GIVEAWAY: Starting at 9 am hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries will be given away at Eastridge Church. No proof of need required. Free coats available too. (4500 39th SW)

BAZAAR #1: Alki Masonic Center Holiday Bazaar, bake sale & food concessions too, 9 am-4 pm. (4736 40h SW)

BAZAAR #2: 10 am-3 pm, holiday bazaar/bake sale/rummage sale at The Kenney. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BAZAAR #3: Arrowhead Gardens Holiday Bazaar, 10 am-3 pm. 20+ vendors! (9200 2nd SW)

OPEN HOUSE: Northwest Art & Frame Holiday Open House from 10 am to 5 pm: “There will be demos and discounts on various products, treats and goodies to snack on, and raffle drawings every 15 minutes.” (4733 California SW)

POP-UP LUXURY SHOP & HOME TOURS: Holiday Pop-Up Shopping – luxury clothes and jewelry – & Home Tours at WestBridge, noon-3 pm. Complimentary “small bites” too. (3601 Fauntleroy SW)

WHITE CENTER POP-UP MARKET: The White Center Community Development Association is presenting the first Community Pop-Up Market, 1 pm-5 pm: “Local artists, makers, and chefs will be showcasing and selling the products that they create with community. All proceeds will go to the local vendors.” (9630 16th SW)

BEER CHURCH TURKEY BOWL: 5:30-8 pm at West Seattle Bowl – lanes are sold out but you’re invited to join the party – donate food to the West Seattle Food Bank, get in on raffles, drink the Beer Church‘s new IPA, the list goes on. More info in our preview. (39th/Oregon)

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

KICKBALL SATURDAY: Highland Park Elementary‘s announcement of the new salmon “mural” in progress included an invitation for you to join this community event at the school today, 9:30 am. (1012 SW Trenton)

MINI-CHEER CAMP: 10 am-1 pm at West Seattle High School – info here. (3000 California SW)

(Friday night sunset – with sea lions in the distance – by Nathan Drackett)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: 7:30 pm curtain for the third night of the new musical at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) – check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

REX GREGORY: 8 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, New Orleans-based saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Rex Gregory performs. Tickets here! (2808 Alki SW)

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION BENEFIT: Enjoy live music and give the Alzheimer’s Association a boost tonight at The Skylark, 8 pm – details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE ORIGINALS’: 8 pm curtain for this world-premiere play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JOE T. COOK BLUES BAND CD RELEASE: 8 pm-midnight at Poggie Tavern, high-energy old-school Chicago and Texas Blues, Swing, and Originals, celebrating the new CD “Doghouse Joe.”

(Photo by Thomas Gotchy)

No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

DANCE PARTY: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, with Will Rainier & The Pines, Ouija Boob, DJ Sheila Weeeee, DJ Dead Air. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

