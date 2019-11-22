WEST SEATTLE ART: New ‘mural’ at Highland Park Elementary, and an invitation for you

The photos and report – with a community invitation – are from the Highland Park Elementary PTA:

Art has arrived on the Highland Park Elementary playground! Thursday morning HPE PTA volunteers and some of our fifth graders began forming a Salmon Mural made up of wooden “fish” painted by students, staff, and community members.

This is just the beginning of a permanent art installation that will be added to every year as our school family grows; a visual representation of how we all swim together. Big thank you’s to Principal Dysart for supporting the PTA’s vision, art teacher Monika Kuhlmann for bringing this project to life, and everyone who has given their energy and support to our school. Come celebrate with us on November 23rd [tomorrow] at 9:30 am for a fun Kickball Saturday where we’ll continue to build our community and play!