WEEKEND PREVIEW: Beer Church Turkey Bowl tomorrow

(WSB file photo: Some of what was raffled off at a past Turkey Bowl)

‘Tis the season to give. The West Seattle-based Beer Church has done that every holiday season for more than 20 years via its beer-and-bowling benefit, the Turkey Bowl, and you’re invited to the party Saturday night at West Seattle Bowl. The lanes are sold out, but, Kim Sharpe Jones of the Beer Church says:

We encourage the community to come join the fun. – enter to win target raffle prizes (tickets are $5, must be present to win; drawing will be around 7:15 pm)

– bring non-perishable food donations or monetary donations for the food bank

– try a Beer Church IPA – a collaboration beer by Two Beers Brewing, Georgetown Brewing and Airways Brewing to benefit Northwest Harvest

Stop by WS Bowl (39th/Oregon) between 5:30 pm and 8 pm tomorrow and be part of it.