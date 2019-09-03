TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school week, Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:45 AM: Good morning! it’s back-to-school day for:

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Hope Lutheran School

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

The Bridge School

Vashon Island School District

ADVANCE ALERTS: As the week continues –

Wednesday/Thursday: Charlestown hill surfacing work west of California

Friday: 35th/Avalon intersection closure 9 am Fri.-6 am Mon.

7:27 AM: Metro says the 7:30 am Route 55 won’t run today.