TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school week, Tuesday watch

6:45 AM: Good morning! it’s back-to-school day for:
Holy Rosary Catholic School
Hope Lutheran School
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School
The Bridge School
Vashon Island School District
ADVANCE ALERTS: As the week continues –
Wednesday/Thursday: Charlestown hill surfacing work west of California
Friday: 35th/Avalon intersection closure 9 am Fri.-6 am Mon.
7:27 AM: Metro says the 7:30 am Route 55 won’t run today.
