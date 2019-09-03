West Seattle, Washington

03 Tuesday

60℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school week, Tuesday watch

September 3, 2019 6:45 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:45 AM: Good morning! it’s back-to-school day for:

Holy Rosary Catholic School
Hope Lutheran School
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School
The Bridge School
Vashon Island School District

ADVANCE ALERTS: As the week continues –
Wednesday/Thursday: Charlestown hill surfacing work west of California
Friday: 35th/Avalon intersection closure 9 am Fri.-6 am Mon.

7:27 AM: Metro says the 7:30 am Route 55 won’t run today.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school week, Tuesday watch"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.