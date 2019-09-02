ROAD WORK ALERT: SW Charlestown resurfacing expected to start this week

Though it’s not contiguous to the main project zone, resurfacing of the steep SW Charlestown hill west of California is bundled with the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project. In the most recent project update, SDOT warned that the “high-friction-surface treatments” would be happening in the next few weeks. Today nearby resident Chuck shared the news that neighbors have been told the work is scheduled for Wednesday-Thursday (September 4-5), 9 am-3 pm, which means a closure of the hill in the 46th-47th vicinity.