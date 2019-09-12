FOLLOWUP: Larry’s Tavern opens today

Whimsical touches decorate Larry’s Tavern, which will open today at 4 pm at 3405 California SW. We got a peek on Wednesday afternoon – the pirate-ship chandelier is toward the front, with numerous beer signs along the walls …

Lots of shopping to find what you’ll see. (And some custom touches are still ahead, like a Western Neon-made sign in the works for out front.) As promised, lots of game opportunties. There’s a 4-person Pac-Man table. Darts, too:

(Not just machines – they’ll have Wednesday night trivia starting soon.) Co-proprietor Joel Stedman tells us they’re starting with 12 beers on tap – a wide variety from “cheap draft” on up:

When we first spoke with him in July, they weren’t sure about food offerings – now they’ve settled on personal pizzas and sandwiches, mini egg rolls, tater tots, nuts, simple things like that. And outside food is welcome – for example, if you want to get a pizza at Spiro’s next door, bring it on in! While Larry’s (which is adults-only) opens to the public today – we’ll be stopping in for a few more photos after 4 and will update this story – Saturday is the “grand opening,” as originally announced.