FOLLOWUP: West Seattle couple’s plan for Larry’s Tavern

(Photo courtesy Joel Stedman)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

One day after we reported that Larry’s Tavern was in the works for 3405 California SW, we know more about what its proprietors are planning.

We spoke today by phone with Joel Stedman, who along with wife Margo Beaver bought the building after West City Sardine Kitchen‘s owners put it up for sale.

Joel says he and Margo live in West Seattle – she grew up here – and have long wanted an establishment here. They also own the Magnolia Village Pub, Targy’s Tavern (Queen Anne), the Duvall Tavern, and Pint Defiance in Ruston, which he describes as a “Beer Junction-type place.”

He says the plan for Larry’s Tavern – named for his dad (“we always wanted to do an homage to him”) – is to be “comfortable and casual.”

It will be 21+ only, and beverages will be the focus, though they’ll offer some food; they’re still working on the plan for that, “discussing with our chefs” from their other venues. Joel says their other venues are known for a “very good beer program,” so Larry’s Tavern is likely to be the same.

He expects it’ll be “a place you could go watch a game,” or play one – Larry’s will have pool tables, and likely some game machines too, perhaps pinball, perhaps Pac-Man. Hours are likely going to be 4 pm-2 am, 7 days a week.

But first, a “light renovation” to the building – “paint, floors, decor, bar top,” and of course signage. With the city still in the throes of a permit backlog, it’s hard to say how long it’ll take them to get ready to open. They’re hoping by mid-September. In the meantime, they will be working “diligently” with the excitement of being able to serve their West Seattle neighbors: “We’re really pumped.”