DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 5616 California SW

(Rendering by Cone Architecture)

The next round of design feedback is open for 5616 California SW, the townhouse/rowhouse proposal planned to replace a 94-year-old house next to C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). This project is going through Administrative Design Review, which means no public meetings (aside from the “early community outreach” gathering we covered last September). The proposal is for eight residential units and four offstreet-parking spaces, according to the packet by Cone Architecture (45 MB, PDF); the notice explains how to comment before the August 19th deadline. (Note that although the notice says this is “Early Design Guidance” feedback, the packet and city files indicate this is actually the “Recommendation” final round.)