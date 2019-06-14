AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Paving, parking, crossing updates

Beyond Thursday’s notice about emergency water work, here are the weekly SDOT updates from the Avalon/35th project

Next week crews will continue to work in the following locations:

Zone A: Work continues on SW Avalon Way between SW Manning St and SW Charlestown St. At SW Charlestown St, we are conducting water utility work. As early as next week, we anticipate paving the east side of SW Avalon Way between SW Manning St and SW Charlestown St and beginning paving work on the west side of SW Avalon Way, south of SW Charlestown St to SW Andover St.

Zone E: We are continuing to work on the new water main on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St and utility work at SW Snoqualmie St. As we work in Zone E through November 2019, we will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on 35th Ave SW between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Alaska St. …

Businesses are open! Please continue to visit businesses on 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way during construction. Follow signs for temporary parking for the Avalon Business District near the West Seattle Bridge. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times – please follow signed pedestrian detours.