AVALON/35TH PROJECT: ‘Emergency work’ tonight

Heads up if you’ll be traveling through the Avalon Way work zone tonight, and/or if you live in the area: Following up on Monday’s water break, blamed on crews hitting “an unmarked water-service,” they’ll be working tonight to make sure nothing else in the area is “unmarked.” SDOT’s announcement:

Emergency night work tonight:

In an effort to identify all existing water service lines in the vicinity of our utility work, crews will be completing excavation at the water main at SW Avalon Way tonight starting at 7 PM and will continue through the night. Excavation around the water main is needed to identify unmarked waterlines and prevent future water utility interruptions to our progress. Work must be performed at night to be least impactful to traffic. No water shut offs are expected. If you have problems with your water tonight, please contact Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800.

Please expect:

*At 7 PM, SW Avalon Way will be restricted to a single lane of traffic at SW Charlestown St

*Flaggers will be in place tonight to help alternative traffic through the work zone

*Please expect delays if you are traveling along SW Avalon Way after 7 PM

*Work will be noisy and will take place for several hours