HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition

Couldn’t be a more perfect night to get out and enjoy art – it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

That’s Megan Simmons, who’s at Next-to-Nature in The Junction tonight. Right across the street, Rachel Austin is painting at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor):

And on the same block, at CAPERS, you can enjoy art from this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour competition – winning artist Sheila Lengle was there too; photo to come! Most WSAW venues are open at least until 8 – see the map and list in today’s highlights.