West Seattle Art Walk and more for your summery Thursday

We start with the biggest event for today/tonight, the May 2019 West Seattle Art Walk:

That’s the map/list of places to go, some with art, some with food/beverage specials to entice you to participate, some with both! We published a preview night before last; even more highlights are on the official WSAW website.

Also happening in the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: As previewed here Wednesday, the Sound Transit Board‘s System Expansion Committee talks this afternoon about which routing/station locations for the West Seattle to Ballard extension should go into environmental studies. 1:30 pm at the ST boardroom downtown, with a public-comment period toward the start of the meeting, which has many other topics on the agenda. (401 S. Jackson)

(Canada goose family exploring Constellation Park at low tide, photographed by Gary Jones)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -1.8 feet at 2:53 pm.

SEATTLE BEER WEEK KICKOFF: 5-9 pm, Ounces in North Delridge celebrates the kickoff of Seattle Beer Week, and is scheduled to be an official tour stop around 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SECOND THURSDAY OUT! The Senior Center of West Seattle‘s LGBTQ group meets at Great American Diner and Bar for dinner at 6 pm, followed by, for those interested, “Office Hour” at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain. (4752 California SW)

AVIATION PROGRAMS OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), find out about SSC’s Aeronautical Technology Department. (6000 16th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm at Southwest Library:

Seattle art historian and curator Barbara Johns will present her book, The Hope of Another Spring, Takuichi Fujii, about the Japanese artist who lived in Seattle and was later incarcerated during World War II, first in the Puyallup state fairgrounds and then in a permanent camp in Minidoka, Idaho. During that time, Fujii documented his daily experiences in words and art. Johns has brought his works back into public view with the help of Fujii’s family members. Sandy Kita, the artist’s grandson, provides translations and an introduction to the diary.

(9010 35th SW)

OPEN MIC AT C & P: All genres welcome, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). For listeners – all ages, no cover. (5612 California SW)

CEPHALOPOD: Funk/jazz jam band live at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH MORE TODAY/TONIGHT/BEYOND! It’s all on our complete calendar.